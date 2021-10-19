Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. 4,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 554,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.