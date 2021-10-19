Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,973,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,917,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.78% of UiPath at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $411,517,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $303,986,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

