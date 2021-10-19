Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $145.90 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 274,698 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.73% of Seagate Technology worth $145,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 183,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

