Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $157.02 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 959,145 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 340,361 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $157,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $97,568,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 859 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.52 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.