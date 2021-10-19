Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $190.40 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806,826 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $190,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,965,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

