Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 164,740 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,226,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 164,740 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $225,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

