Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

