Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.40 and last traded at $60.40. Approximately 954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

AMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $13,327,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $10,997,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $8,630,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

