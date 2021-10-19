Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,860.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,088. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

