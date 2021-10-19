Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 704,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,502. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

