Alpine Global Management LLC Has $64,000 Position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Alpine Global Management LLC reduced its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,324 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEPT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.