Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 193.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $482,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CABA stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

