Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $16,049,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,757,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,970,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,539,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 33.5% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 538,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,080 shares during the period.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

GNACU stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $12.00.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.