Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,888.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

