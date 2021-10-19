Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alstom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

