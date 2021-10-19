Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Alstom stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 860,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,261. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

