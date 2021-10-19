Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CYTO opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

