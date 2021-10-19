Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,165 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $45,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.