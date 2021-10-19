Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Altice USA stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $103,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

