Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 130510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

