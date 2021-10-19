Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Downgraded by Laurentian to “Hold”

Laurentian downgraded shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Altius Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a C$21.00 target price (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.38.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$16.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,288.00. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

