Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $994.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Amerant Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.