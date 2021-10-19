American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $106.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

AEP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

