Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $16.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.48. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $292.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

