AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 36.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,141,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in AMETEK by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.