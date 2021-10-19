AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,328,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $310,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

