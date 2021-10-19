Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $59,149.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 175,266 shares valued at $1,863,278. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $18,391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,072. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.