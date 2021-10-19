Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 1,358,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,277,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.40 ($0.15).

The firm has a market cap of £54.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.19.

About Amigo (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

