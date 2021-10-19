Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.73 -$464.03 million $1.30 3.01 PermRock Royalty Trust $3.19 million 26.59 $1.91 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amplify Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 58.97%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -41.97% -15.09% 1.61% PermRock Royalty Trust 49.64% 4.27% 4.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Amplify Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

