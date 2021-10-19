Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,386 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

BLOK stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97.

