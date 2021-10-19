Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.32). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after buying an additional 121,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 145,091 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 193,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 87,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

