Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Post $1.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Garmin reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.85. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.