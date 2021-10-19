Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS reported sales of $812.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.63. 130,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. GMS has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

