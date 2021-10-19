Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post $84.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.68 million and the lowest is $82.41 million. Gogo reported sales of $66.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $330.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.09 million to $338.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $377.27 million, with estimates ranging from $361.72 million to $396.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

GOGO opened at $16.53 on Friday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

