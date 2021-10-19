Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $280.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.50 million and the highest is $283.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

