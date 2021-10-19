Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report $2.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of AKTS opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $126,237. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

