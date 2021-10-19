Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $1.02. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42,743 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

