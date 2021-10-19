Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.57. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $2.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $16.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,750. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

