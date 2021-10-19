Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 474,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,384. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 267.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 327,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

