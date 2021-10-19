Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $269.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the lowest is $266.93 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,603.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $94.48. 41,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,010. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.