Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.58. PTC posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

PTC stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.01. 793,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.84. PTC has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 16.3% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

