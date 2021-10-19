Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 760,672 shares of company stock valued at $98,242,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $143.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $156.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

