Analysts Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) PT at $119.00

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 423,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,080. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 115,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

