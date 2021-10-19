Analysts Set DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target at $65.00

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,017. DermTech has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $929.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in DermTech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in DermTech by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

