Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Price Target at €23.20

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.20 ($27.29).

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €16.49 ($19.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120,739 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

