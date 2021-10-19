Analysts Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $25.13

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,634 shares of company stock worth $709,467. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.73 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.