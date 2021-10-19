Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,635 shares of company stock worth $7,725,095. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $38,224,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $41,466,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $14,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $13,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.67. 378,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,961. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $625.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.