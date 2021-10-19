Analysts Set Expectations for Ellington Financial Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million.

EFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

