Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $94.00

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.19. 37,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,290. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $102.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.