Analysts Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) PT at $85.21

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 766,514 shares of company stock worth $57,973,578 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. Safehold has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

