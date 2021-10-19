Analysts Set Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) PT at $85.21

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.21.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.
In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 766,514 shares of company stock worth $57,973,578 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAFE stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. Safehold has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of -0.47.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
